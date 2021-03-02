Daytona Lagoon waterpark prepares for 2021 season opening

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla – Daytona Lagoon’s waterpark opens for the 2021 season on March 6.

Guests can save $10 on tickets if they visit March 6, 7, 13 and 14. In order to get the discount guests need to print a coupon or show it while purchasing tickets at the waterpark.

[TRENDING: Massive fire breaks out at Orlando condo complex | 6 Dr. Seuss books canceled | Shaq, the big-time wrestler]

Ad

The waterpark, located just off A1A in Daytona Beach, will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through March 14.

Officials said Pool Daze, a limited waterpark operation, launches on March 17-19 and then full operations resume March 20-28 for Volusia County Spring Break.

Daytona Lagoon (WKMG-TV)

The park is introducing a new yeti mascot on March 19, the park said in a news release

“Our new mascot is whimsical and fun,” said Tyler Currie, General Manager for Daytona Lagoon. “Daytona Lagoon is a safe place that families can come, relax, have fun and escape the day-to-day pressures of life. Our mascot symbolizes this, and now we need a name for him!”

Daytona Lagoon is taking name suggestions for its new yeti mascot through March 14.

The person that submits the winning name will win four waterpark general admission tickets.

The park is operating under health and safety protocols including reduced capacity, social distancing markers, temperature checks and increased sanitation stations.

Ad

Click here for tickets and information to Daytona Lagoon Waterpark or the Family Entertainment Center.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.