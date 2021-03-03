EPCOT icon flags raised in newly designed entrance plaza

Flags of six original EPCOT icons were raised for the first time on March 3, 2021, at the main entrance of the Walt Disney World Resort theme park.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney Imagineers raised the flags Wednesday morning on recently installed flagpoles in EPCOT’s newly designed entrance plaza.

Each of the flags sport one of the six original EPCOT icons including The Seas, The Land, Spaceship Earth, Journey Into Imagination and World of Motion.

“The icons go back to the original design philosophy of the park and represent pavilions and attractions in a vibrant new palette that is inspired by the new EPCOT neighborhoods,” said Imagineer Zach Riddley in an Instagram post.

The new additions were installed the same day EPCOT began its Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.

The Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival blossoms to life March 3-July 5, 2021, at Walt Disney World Resort. (Walt Disney World)

The flags are part of EPCOT’s historic transformation plans which have included a redesigned entrance fountain and lush landscape areas.

Beginning Wednesday night a color-coordinated light ribbon package around the entire rim of the plaza will debut alongside a new main entrance loop soundtrack.

In this artist rendering, a new entrance plaza in development at Epcot will greet guests with new pathways, sweeping green spaces and a reimagined fountain. This design will pay homage to the original park entrance with fresh takes on classic elements. (Disney)

Just last month, Disney unveiled the new look to its Leave a Legacy display located outside the entrance gates.

For Walt Disney World’s 50th-anniversary plans, officials said Spaceship Earth will receive new lights that will shine across the reflective panels connecting one another and resembling stars in a nighttime sky.

In this artist rendering, Spaceship Earth becomes a Beacon of Magic in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Walt Disney World)

