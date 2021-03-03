EPCOT icon flags raised in newly designed entrance plaza

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney Imagineers raised the flags Wednesday morning on recently installed flagpoles in EPCOT’s newly designed entrance plaza.
Each of the flags sport one of the six original EPCOT icons including The Seas, The Land, Spaceship Earth, Journey Into Imagination and World of Motion.
“The icons go back to the original design philosophy of the park and represent pavilions and attractions in a vibrant new palette that is inspired by the new EPCOT neighborhoods,” said Imagineer Zach Riddley in an Instagram post.
The new additions were installed the same day EPCOT began its Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.
The flags are part of EPCOT’s historic transformation plans which have included a redesigned entrance fountain and lush landscape areas.
Beginning Wednesday night a color-coordinated light ribbon package around the entire rim of the plaza will debut alongside a new main entrance loop soundtrack.
Just last month, Disney unveiled the new look to its Leave a Legacy display located outside the entrance gates.
For Walt Disney World’s 50th-anniversary plans, officials said Spaceship Earth will receive new lights that will shine across the reflective panels connecting one another and resembling stars in a nighttime sky.
