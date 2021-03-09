Island H2O water park preparing to open for spring break

Island H2O Water Park opens for its third season on March 13th

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Island H2O water park is looking forward to welcoming guests back for the season this Saturday.

The park will be open daily for spring break and then on select days April through May before moving to summer daily hours of operation on May 28th.

The water park in Kissimmee features a lazy river, wave pool, adults only pool, area for kids, body slides, tube slide and raft rides for the whole family.

Island H2O water park (Island H2O Water Park)

The park stands out from others by enabling guests to customize their experience by selecting music and lighting on a number of rides using a state-of-the-art wristband system. It also allows guests to record their adventures and view later on the Island H2O app.

Officials said in a news release that they have a number of health and safety guidelines in place to keep people safe including limited capacities, required face coverings, temperature checks and increased sanitization.

“The health, safety, and well-being of every guest and team member is our utmost priority,” said Jim Kunau, Island H2O Water Park General Manager.

A single-day admission ticket for an adult costs $54.99 plus tax, while a child’s ticket is $44.99 plus tax.

Season Passes are on sale for $69.99 plus tax. The pass is just $10 more than a one-day ticket and provides unlimited visits during the 2021 season through November 28th. Passes include free parking, free souvenir bottle, friend discounts, early entry on select dates, and one bring-a-friend free ticket valid for a one-time visit during the 2021 season.

Click here to learn more about H2O water park and information.

