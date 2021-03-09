Universal’s Super Nintendo World gets opening date

Universal Studios Japan will hold its grand opening of the world’s first SUPER NINTENDO WORLD on March 18, 2021

OSAKA, Japan – Universal Studios Japan said its interactive Super Nintendo World will open to guests on March 18, kicking off the park’s 20th-anniversary celebration.

The highly themed and immersive land will feature Nintendo’s legendary worlds, characters and adventures.

[TRENDING: Video: Arrest of Naked Cowboy at Bike Week | 36,000 Fla. Republicans leave GOP | Man rescued 135 miles off Fla. coast]

Guests will explore Peach and Bowser’s castles as well as visit several restaurants, shops and other experiences.

Ad

In November, Universal’s creative team showed the first photos inside Bowser’s castle which will be home to the world’s first Mario Kart-themed attraction, Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge.

Full Screen 1 / 8 Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge

Families will also get the chance to experience an all-new ride in the land, Yoshi’s Adventure.

Guests will immerse themselves in the Super Nintendo world even further by wearing a power-up band.

The innovative technology will help bring gameplay to life and allow guests to keep score. Officials said guests with a power-up band can also punch blocks, collect virtual coins and more to bring the experience of playing Super Mario games to the real world. The bands are themed to different characters, so guests can select to wear one of their favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters and go on their own Mario Party.

Ad

Power-Up Band Challenge at Super Nintendo World (Universal Studios Japan)

The land was originally scheduled to open in July of last year but Universal delayed the opening due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The news about Super Nintendo World comes as Universal Orlando said last week its resuming construction on its fourth theme park, Epic Universe. Last year, leaders with Comcast, Universal’s parent company, said a Super Nintendo World would be coming to the new theme park in Orlando.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.