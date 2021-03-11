All things giraffes: Busch Gardens’ shows off Giraffe Bar, debuts new baby

The Giraffe Bar will feature craft brew flights on custom giraffe tasting paddles with Serengeti views

TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay said Thursday guests visiting the theme park will soon be able to visit the Giraffe Bar.

The venue at Serengeti Overlook will have a soft opening for guests on March 19 before officially opening to the public on March 26. The limited-capacity bar will feature a chef-and mixologist-curated selection of cocktails, foods, wines and local craft beers.

Some of the foods on the menu include bourbon-glazed sticky wings, braised brisket mac and cheese, smoked brisket-loaded French fries, loaded hummus and fresh oversized Bavarian soft pretzels.

Artist rendering of the new Giraffe Bar at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

While guests sip and savor the flavors, they can also look at the panoramic indoor and outdoor views of the park’s expansive Serengeti Plain, which is home to giraffes, zebra, antelopes, ostriches and more. Officials said the venue will offer shaded and air-conditioned comfort as well as multiple TVs.

In addition to the new Giraffe Bar, Serengeti Overlook is home to the newly redesigned Oasis Pizza, which serves up favorites such as handmade pizza, chicken tenders, fresh salads and freshly baked desserts.

Busch Gardens said guests can also look forward to more new culinary experiences coming this year.

The theme park is also debuting a new baby giraffe on its Serengeti Plain.

The theme park said the new 2-month-old calf’s name is Cedora.

