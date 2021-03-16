SeaWorld Orlando splashes down with new looks and enhancements

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando released new details on Monday about some of the new enhancements coming to the park this year.

According to the park’s blog, officials are in the process of bringing new looks to the park‘s entrance lighthouse, shark encounter, Lakeside Grill and more.

New mural at SeaWorld Orlando (Mcreynolds)

When guests walk into the theme park they will notice a colorful new mural and a similar color pattern at the park‘s lighthouse. “This 50-foot beacon of fun was recently hand-painted by five talented SeaWorld artists over a period of 13 days,“ leaders said.

Redesigned shark encounter coming to SeaWorld Orlando (SeaWorld)

SeaWorld‘s popular Shark Encounter attraction will also get a makeover. Leaders said the area will be getting new floors, lighting, displays and a number of new habitats packed with colorful fish.

New look coming to Shark Encounter (SeaWorld)

In terms of food offerings, SeaWorld said Lakeside Grill, formally Spice Mill, will be redesigned.

New look coming to Spice Mill at SeaWorld Orlando (SeaWorld)

”The indoor dining room with feature a brand-new 600-gallon aquarium with a variety of marine reef fish and live coral,” leaders described on the blog. Officials said the menu will be Mediterranean inspired and will open in late March.

Edy’s Ice Cream at SeaWorld Orlando (SeaWorld)

The theme park also opened an all-new Edy’s Ice Cream parlor featuring over 13 flavors. The location next to Dolphin Nursery will have shakes, brownie sundaes and hand-dipped ice cream cones. Guests over 21 can add a shot of liquor or cordial to their milkshake.

Key west area of SeaWorld Orlando (SeaWorld)

SeaWorld also gave new looks to its Key West-themed area and remodeled its former Mango Joes Restaurant, which is now named Altitude Burgers.

SeaWorld plans to release more details about the progress in the future.

