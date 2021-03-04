Discovery Cove celebrates births of two Asian small-clawed otters

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld’s Discovery Cove is celebrating the birth and milestones of two Asian small-clawed otters.

On Thursday, the theme park announced the otters through a video message on Facebook. Officials said on Oct. 13, parents Mari and Hank welcomed the new otter pups, Emmie and Binx.

“These births are very significant and exciting because they contribute to our population and the species survival plan for Asian small clawed otters, said Dr. Dana Marie Lindemann, Senior Staff Veterinarian at Discovery Cove.

Discovery Cove said both otters hit a milestone and guests will now be able to see both of them in their habitat at the Freshwater Oasis.

“With the help of animal care specialists we’re able to closely monitor these animals from the moment they’re born, all the way through adulthood,” Lindemann said.

According to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the Asian small-clawed otter is one of five otter species found in Asia. It is one of the smallest of the world’s otters, rarely weighing more than 11 pounds. They also have unusual hand-like front paws with increased tactile sensitivity and reduced webbing, which they use to forage for their prey of crustaceans, mollusks, and small fish.

During the Freshwater Oasis experience at Discovery Cove guests can get the opportunity to swim side-by-side with the otters, with viewing opportunities above and below the water. Discovery Cove said the otter pups will be monitored during routine annual examinations and will receive their vaccinations

