Mingle with flamingos: Discovery Cove introduces new experience

ORLANDO, Fla – SeaWorld’s Discovery Cove is introducing an all-new experience, the “Flamingo Mingle.”

The private experience will begin at 8 a.m. each day and allow no more than eight guests the opportunity to feed and learn about the flamingos amid the tropical oasis theme park. In a news release, officials said the encounter will begin and end with a private stroll that will make guests feel like they are part of the group of flamingos, also known as a flamboyance.

Guests will then get the opportunity to feed the birds one-on-one from the theme park’s sandy cool reef waters and have their photos taken by a professional photographer. Animal care specialists will be on hand to answer any questions guests might have about the birds.

Discovery Cove Struts Out Flamboyant “Flamingo Mingle.” Guests can safely walk and interact with flamingos in new, exclusive limited-capacity animal encounter (Discovery Cove)

The experience is limited in capacity and guests must be at least 6 years old. Guests are encouraged to reserve the new experience immediately on Discovery Cove’s website. Any guests that already have reservations can call to add the new experience to their itinerary. Florida residents can save up to 20% on tickets.

Click here to learn more about Discovery Cove’s health and safety guidelines in place.