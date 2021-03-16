Disney sending Orange Bird magnet, offering water park discount for passholders

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World said on its website that it will soon be sending an exclusive magnet to its annual passholders.

The magnet will feature the iconic Walt Disney World character, The Orange Bird. The famous bird is being showcased at the 2021 Taste of EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival and recently received his own mural at Disney’s Magic Kingdom theme park.

[TRENDING: Fire destroys former US Rep’s home | FDLE: Principal rigged homecoming votes | Can employer make you get vaccine?]

Ad

“It’s our way of saying thank you for being a Walt Disney World annual passholder,” officials said online.

The magnets will be mailed to active Walt Disney World annual passholders in early summer. The magnets are subject to two per household.

Disney is encouraging annual passholders to login their My Disney Experience account to make sure addresses and account information is up to date by March 31.

Along with the magnet, Walt Disney World is also allowing its passholders to save money on a 1-day water park ticket to Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park. Passholders can purchase a ticket for as low as $49 plus tax.

The discounted tickets can be purchased here.

Click on the tab that says special pricing for Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members.

Ad

Stay in the loop with the latest theme park scoops with our newsletter bringing you the best of Central Florida’s attractions. Click here to subscribe.