Massive fire destroys Alan Grayson’s home in Windermere

Fire breaks out on Oak Park Drive

WINDERMERE, Fla. – A large Windermere home that property records show is owned by former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on Oak Park Drive.

Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted, “All occupants are reported out safely and no injuries have been noted.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It’s not known if Grayson, a Democrat who held Florida’s District 9 congressional seat from 2013-2017, currently lives at the home.

