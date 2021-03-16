Massive fire destroys Alan Grayson’s home in Windermere

WINDERMERE, Fla. – A large Windermere home that property records show is owned by former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on Oak Park Drive.
Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted, “All occupants are reported out safely and no injuries have been noted.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
It’s not known if Grayson, a Democrat who held Florida’s District 9 congressional seat from 2013-2017, currently lives at the home.
ACTIVE FIRE: Multiple units are battling a house fire in Windermere on Oak Park. Orange County Fire Rescue reported the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Take a look a this video. pic.twitter.com/HqkOWCXX4Z— Treasure Roberts (@News6Treasure) March 16, 2021
#housefire Our units have been battling a house fire since 1am in the 8000 block of Oak Park drive in Windermere. All occupants are reported out safely and no injuries have been noted. Unknown cause of the fire, at this time.— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 16, 2021