Daytona Beach crash victim dies days after being rescued from pond

Daytona Beach Police Department photo of the crash scene. The driver of the Buick submerged in the water later died.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 68-year-old Ormond Beach man died a few days after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a pond in Daytona Beach during Bike Week, according to police officials.

The driver’s Buick four-door crashed into the pond at 901 6th St. behind the Daytona Beach News-Journal building on Thursday around 3:19 p.m.

The driver was trapped and Daytona Beach police officers quickly worked to free the man from the sinking vehicle, according to department officials.

The 68-year-old was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center as a trauma alert but was in stable condition.

Investigators said a 52-year-old passenger inside the Buick was able to free himself from the car and get out of the water before first responders arrived. The passenger was later arrested at Halifax Medical on an unrelated warrant from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for a failure to appear in court.

Prior to his arrest, the passenger told Daytona Beach police he and the driver had been drinking alcohol before they got in the Buick and attempted to leave the parking lot. The Buick struck a ground berm, causing the vehicle to go airborne before landing in the pond, according to the passenger.

The 68-year-old man died of his injuries on Saturday, Daytona Beach police public information officer Messod Bendayan confirmed on Monday. The incident marks the third fatality during the annual Bike Week festival, according to the department.

A man was killed in a crash Saturday after running a stop sign in Daytona Beach, according to police. A 52-year-old woman was killed earlier in the week after she was involved in a crash with a fire truck on North Clyde Morris Boulevard.

The driver’s name from the latest incident has yet to be released.

Charges are not expected to be filed related to the crash.