Man killed in crash after running a stop sign in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man was killed in a crash after running a stop sign in Daytona Beach, according to police.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said the crash happened in the area of North Williamson Boulevard and Reliability Way around 8:38 p.m. on Thursday.

Witnesses told police a Chevrolet pickup drive was heading eastbound on Reliability Way when it went through a stop sign without stopping.

The pickup went into the southbound lanes of North Williamson Boulevard, according to police.

Police said while the pickup was merging the front of a GMC Yukon was heading south on North Williamson Boulevard.

Investigators said the Yukon hit the driver’s side of the pickup truck. The impact of the crash caused the pickup to spin and flip over. The pickup came to rest on the passenger side.

Officers said they pulled the driver out of the pickup and the 68-year-old Titusville man was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center.

The Titusville man died at the hospital on Thursday, according to police. His name has not been released at this time.

Investigators said the driver and passenger of the Yukon were not injured in the crash.

Officers said there are no criminal charges pending for the incident.

This is the second fatal crash to happen this week in Daytona Beach.

A 52-year-old woman was killed earlier in the week after she was involved in a crash with a fire truck on North Clyde Morris Boulevard.