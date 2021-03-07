1 woman dies after collision with fire truck in Daytona Beach

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

A 52-year-old Ormond Beach woman died and five City of Daytona Beach fire fighters were hurt following a traffic crash near Halifax Health Medical Center on Saturday.

Just after 5 p.m., a Daytona Beach Fire Department truck flipped over after a collision with a silver Pontiac driven by the woman, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Investigators believe the Pontiac was going around 80 miles per hour in the southbound lanes of North Clyde Morris Boulevard when it hit the tail end of the fire truck just before the intersection of West International Speedway Boulevard / U.S. 92, causing it to flip over.

The fire truck had left the parking lot of the West Marine store nearby and was struck by the Pontiac as it attempted to cross the southbound lanes of Clyde Morris in order to head north on Clyde Morris.

Paramedics took the driver of the Pontiac to HHMC, where she passed away from her injuries shortly after arrival. Officers have since notified the woman’s next of kin.

Five firefighters in the DBPD fire truck suffered minor injuries and were treated on scene.

No charges are expected.