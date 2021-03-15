‘He is a hero:’ Orlando officer Kevin Valencia dies after being shot during 2018 standoff

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Police Officer Kevin Valencia has died from injuries he suffered during a standoff on June 11, 2018 when he was shot, according to the Orlando Police Department.

“It is with deep regret and heartache that I inform you of the passing of Officer Kevin Valencia,” Chief Orlando Rolon said in a statement Monday.

Police said Valencia was shot in the head when he responded to a domestic violence call.

The man involved in the domestic violence call killed four young children and himself, according to investigators.

Valencia officially retired on Oct. 20, 2020 from the department and was awarded a Purple Heart.

Five months ago, the police department said Valencia was showing signs of improvement from his injuries.

Valencia leaves behind his wife, Meghan, and their two young sons.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Meghan, the kids and my Orlando police family. Officer Kevin Valencia risked his life for this community and paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said. “He is a hero and will be remembered forever.”

The police department shared the news Monday afternoon asking the community to continue their prayers and support for the Valencia family.

Rolon said the Valencia family will always be part of the OPD family.

“We will do all that we can to honor Kevin’s service to the OPD and the city of Orlando and ensure that our community never forgets the ultimate sacrifice Meghan’s husband and Kaleb and Kolton’s father made for his community,” the statement read.

Details on the funeral arrangements have not been made public at this time.