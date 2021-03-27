18-year-old driver dies, teen injured in I-95 crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP troopers said they responded to the wreck at 12:45 a.m. near mile marker 162 in Brevard County. According to the FHP crash report, the 18-year-old from Coral Springs was driving north on I-95 when for an unknown reason his vehicle left the highway and struck a pole.

[TRENDING: Teens rescued from Kissimmee slingshot ride | Can I have a post-vaccine celebratory drink? | Video shows humpback whale off Florida’s coast]

Ad

The 18-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the crash scene and his 16-year-old female passenger was airlifted to Holmes Regional Hospital.

According to the report, it’s unknown if the driver was wearing his seatbelt. The 16-year-old injured in the crash was wearing her seatbelt. She suffered minor injuries, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.