2 teens rescued from Kissimmee slingshot ride after cable breaks

Two people were rescued from the Old Town Slingshot ride in Kissimmee after one of the cables broke Thursday night, according to the Osceola County Fire Rescue.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Two teens were rescued from the Old Town Slingshot ride in Kissimmee after one of the cables broke Thursday night, according to the Osceola County Fire Rescue.

Crews said the cable broke during the ride and it was not a load-bearing cable.

The ride was about 30 feet in the air during the rescue.

Osceola Tower 72 and City of Kissimmee Fire Department Tower 11 worked together tonight to perform a successful high... Posted by Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS on Thursday, March 25, 2021

[TRENDING: 18+ can soon get vaccine in Fla. | That’s not lint: Family finds snake in dryer | So Florida: Gator swims with shark]

Ad

Investigators said as a safety precaution the ride can’t lower the pod below 30 feet when the cable is not functioning.

Firefighters from the Osceola County Fire Rescue and Kissimmee Fire Department responded to the scene on Thursday night.

News 6 reporter Troy Campbell said the two people rescued from the ride refused medical treatment.