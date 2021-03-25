Florida to lower vaccine eligibility age to 40 starting Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced new eligibility guidelines for COVID-19 vaccinations in Florida.

Starting Monday, March 29, all individuals 40 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

On April 5, the following Monday, everyone 18 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

The news comes as Florida is scheduled to receive more than 700,000 vaccine doses next week. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 683,070 vaccine doses will be allocated in Florida next week, an increase of 146,420 from the previous week. The nearly 700,000 doses does not include shots provided by the federal government.

Floridians are encouraged to pre-register at www.myvaccine.fl.gov. Once pre-registered, they’ll be contacted when the vaccine is available in their area. Floridians can also call the vaccine preregistration phone number for their county, listed here.

Vaccines are also available at 150 CVS locations, 125 Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club locations, more than 70 Winn Dixie locations, soon-to-be over 600 Walgreens pharmacies, and every single one of the 730 Publix pharmacies across the state.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.