Marion County crash leaves 1 dead, 1 in serious condition

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Ocala man was killed Saturday evening in a two-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at Southwest 80th Avenue and Southwest 90th Street around 7:50 p.m., the crash report shows.

According to troopers, the 63-year-old driver of a sedan was traveling south in the left turn lane of 80th Avenue approaching 90th Street and a second sedan was driving north on 80th Avenue in the right lane approaching 90th Street. When the 63-year-old attempted to turn left onto 90th Street the right side of his car collided with the front of the other sedan, according to the crash report.

The sedan driven by the 63-year-old collided with a concrete utility pole, troopers said. He was pronounced dead at Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The 22-year-old man driving the second vehicle is in serious condition.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, according to troopers.