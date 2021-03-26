Homicide investigation underway after fire at Marion County home

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a fire at a home.

According to deputies, units were called to a home along Southwest 75 Terrance on Friday for a wellbeing check.

There was a fire inside the home and Marion County Fire Rescue was called in to extinguish it. At that time, the victim’s body was discovered inside the home.

Investigators have not said who the victim is or how they died. They also did not provide any information on a possible suspect or motive.

Deputies said they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated with any further details as they become available.