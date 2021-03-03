Kidnapping victim raped, left on side of Marion County road, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a woman was kidnapped and raped on Tuesday.

The victim was forced into a vehicle near the 9000 block of Baseline Road between the hours of 8 and 9 a.m., according to deputies.

Investigators said the attacker drove away with the victim, who was rendered unconscious and raped. The victim was then left on the side of the road near the 8000 block of Highway 314.

“At that time of day, somebody saw something,” Sheriff Billy Woods said in a news release. “We need (the public’s) help to seek justice for the victim and get this violent criminal off of our streets.”

Anyone with any information on this attack is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7967.

