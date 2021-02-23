Man accused of 5 vehicle thefts in Marion County arrested after pursuit

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Marion County man has been charged with five vehicle thefts across two counties after investigators determined he was behind a string of thefts, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Between August and September of last year Travis Slone, 31, is accused of stealing five vehicles from Marion and Levy counties.

According to the arrest report, a Dodge Ram pickup truck was stolen on Aug. 16, 2020 during the overnight hours from a Marion County home. The next day the pickup truck was located in Dunnellon by Levy County deputies. The stolen truck was found at the same address where Levy County authorities were investigating the theft of a Kia Forte, according to the report.

Between Aug. 17 and Aug. 25, 2020 deputies responded to three additional vehicle thefts: a Buick Lucerne, a Chevrolet Trailblazer and a Nissan Frontier.

Slone left personal paperwork in some of the vehicles that were recovered, leading detectives to believe he was behind the thefts.

On Sept. 1, 2020, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Slone. The same day, Levy County deputies notified the Marion County Sheriff’s Office they were in pursuit of a stolen four-wheeler from Marion County.

During the pursuit, Slone jumped from the four-wheeler and fled on foot, according to the report. Deputies were able to catch him and arrest him.

Due to Slone’s “level of drug intake” detectives couldn’t interview him until two days later, according to the report.

Slone was booked into the Levy County Jail and later transferred to Marion County on Feb. 19 on grant theft charges.

All five stolen vehicles were later recovered by investigators.

Slone is being held on a $26,000 bail in the Marion County Jail.