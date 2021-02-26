Man dies after car catches on fire in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Marion County.

FHP said the crash happened around 1 p.m. Friday in the area of County Road 484 and 120th Avenue.

A 55-year-old Dunnellon man was heading east in a sedan on County Road 484 and a 23-year-old Ocala man was driving west on the road, according to FHP.

Investigators said for unknown reasons the Dunnellon man crossed the center line and hit the truck driven by the Ocala man.

Both vehicles caught on fire, according to investigators.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.