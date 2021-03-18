Driver, passenger killed in fiery rollover crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman were killed Wednesday when the car they were in was involved in a crash, rolled over and then caught fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 4 p.m. when an 88-year-old man driving a 2017 Honda Accord failed to yield at the stop sign at U.S. 27 and NW 84th Court.

Records show he drove into the intersection as he tried to make a left turn onto U.S. 27 and entered the direct path of a 2006 Dodge Caravan driven by a 37-year-old Belleview man.

The van driver tried to stop but couldn’t avoid hitting the left side of the car, according to the report.

After the crash, troopers said the sedan rotated then rolled westward until it veered onto the shoulder and hit several trees. It then caught fire.

The van rotated into the eastbound lanes of U.S. 27 and also caught on fire.

The 88-year-old Ocala man in the car and his 86-year-old passenger, a woman from Ocala, died at the scene of the crash.

The van driver was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center in serious condition.