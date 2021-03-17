FHP investigates 4-vehicle crash at same intersection where 5 people were killed in collision

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a 4-vehicle crash at the same Orange County intersection where five people were killed in a collision this past Thursday.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a 4-vehicle crash at the same Orange County intersection where five people were killed in a collision this past Thursday.

Tuesday night, FHP said a white pickup truck was heading westbound on Clarcona Ocoee Road when it attempted to make a left turn onto Gaymar Drive.

Investigators said the pickup truck was hit by another vehicle heading eastbound.

[TRENDING: Fire destroys former US Rep’s home | FDLE: Principal rigged homecoming votes | Can employer make you get vaccine?]

Ad

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, according to investigators.

No one was injured in the crash Tuesday night.

This past Thursday, five people were killed in a two-vehicle crash at the same intersection.

[RELATED: ‘Horrific:’ 2 mothers, 3 children killed in crash in west Orange County]

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Hyundai carrying six people was westbound on Clarcona Ocoee Road when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Gaymar Drive but traveled into the path of an eastbound sport utility vehicle.

In a separate incident, a 35-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Jan. 26 when a driver attempted to make a left onto Gaymar Drive.

[RELATED: Woman dies in Orange County crash]