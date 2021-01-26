Woman dies in Orange County crash

Deadly crash at the intersection of Clarcona Ocoee Road and Gaymar Drive in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is dead after a crash in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

The agency said the crash happened Tuesday at 2:05 p.m. at the intersection of Clarcona Ocoee Road and Gaymar Drive. Two vehicles were involved.

Sky 6 video shows one sedan flipped over onto a nearby sidewalk. The front portion of the other vehicle was crushed with a shattered windshield. It came to a stop on top of a crosswalk. Both cars were seemingly out of traffic, according to images from News 6 helicopter.

[TRENDING: Great white shark bites boat in Florida | Orange County deputy’s TikTok videos under investigation | Governor touts vaccine rollout]

A passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The conditions of the drivers are not known at this time.

Troopers are investigating the crash. This is a developing story.