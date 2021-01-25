Crash in Sumter County killed 84-year-old man, 9-year-old girl seriously injured

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – An 84-year-old man was killed and a 9-year-old girl was badly hurt after a crash in Sumter County Monday.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said the 84-year-old man and his 9-year-old passenger were stopped in a pick-up truck on County Road 487 at the intersection with County Road 470.

At the same time, an SUV was coming down County Road 470.

Investigators say the 84-year-old turned onto County Road 470 and tried to make a U-turn, coming into the path of the SUV.

The SUV slammed into the pick-up, causing both vehicles to spin out, according to an FHP news release.

The 84-year-old was thrown from the truck. Troopers said he died at the hospital.

The 9-year-old girl suffered serious injuries. Neither she nor the man were wearing seatbelts, according to troopers.

The other driver was not badly hurt.