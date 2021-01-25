Woman fatally struck while picking up item she dropped on International Speedway Boulevard

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who stepped into the road to pick up something she dropped was fatally struck by a pickup truck Monday morning in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 30-year-old woman was crossing International Speedway Boulevard near Red John Drive at about 6:45 a.m. but ran back into the road to pick up an item she’d dropped.

Records show a 20-year-old DeLand man driving a pickup truck hit the woman as she was in the street.

The victim, who is from Indianapolis, died at an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.