74ºF

Local News

Woman fatally struck while picking up item she dropped on International Speedway Boulevard

30-year-old victim was from Indianapolis

Tags: Volusia County, Traffic, Fatal Crash
photo

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who stepped into the road to pick up something she dropped was fatally struck by a pickup truck Monday morning in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 30-year-old woman was crossing International Speedway Boulevard near Red John Drive at about 6:45 a.m. but ran back into the road to pick up an item she’d dropped.

[TRENDING: Florida debuts new vaccine hotline | Merritt Island-bound plane found in ocean | Titusville man accused of killing mother]

Records show a 20-year-old DeLand man driving a pickup truck hit the woman as she was in the street.

The victim, who is from Indianapolis, died at an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.