Pedestrian fatally struck by 2 vehicles in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two drivers hit a man who was trying to cross State Road 520 in Brevard County Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 11 p.m. near Lime Street.

[TRENDING: Mega Millions jackpot hits $750M | Fla. firefighter charged in Capitol riot | How to get vaccine in Fla. | Gun background checks skyrocket]

Records show the 29-year-old victim was first hit by a Toyota Camry in the left lane and the impact of the crash sent the man into the right lane, where he was hit by a Kia Sorrento.

The 17-year-old driving the sedan and the 24-year-old man driving the SUV both stopped after the crash, according to the report. They were not injured.

The victim, who had been attempting to cross SR 520, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.