1 motorcyclist killed, 1 injured in crash on SR-408 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A car and motorcycle collided late Monday in Orlando, killing a man and prompting police to close State Road 408 for hours.

The fatal crash was reported around 11:55 p.m. on eastbound State Road 408 at Conway Road.

According to Orlando police, both riders on the motorcycle were ejected in the crash. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive, police said.

It’s not known if anyone in the car was injured.

All eastbound lanes of S.R. 408 were closed in the area for hours, but they were later reopened.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.