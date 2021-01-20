Pedestrian hit and killed in Marion County on US 441, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 38-year-old man walking with a his bicycle on U.S. 441 in Marion County was hit and killed by a car Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the crash repot, the pedestrian was walking in the north inside lane on U.S. 441 north of Southeast 156th Street in a dark and unlit area. The driver of sedan failed to see the man and struck him.

The driver stopped after the crash, according to the report.

The 38-year-old victim’s name has not been released yet.