Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Kissimmee

KISSIMEE, Fla. – A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Kissimmee on Friday, according to the Osceola County Fire Rescue.

Fire rescue said they responded to a call of a hit-and-run involving a vehicle and a pedestrian around 4 p.m. in the area of Neptune Road and Lind Avenue, which is about 2 miles east of John Young Parkway.

Investigators said when they got to the scene, they found a man had been hit.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said a car was traveling westbound when it hit the man who was on the sidewalk.

Investigators said the suspect ditched the vehicle in someone’s yard and left the scene on foot.

FHP is trying to figure who the car belongs to.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.