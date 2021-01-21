Motorcyclist killed in Ormond Beach crash

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Ormond Beach police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist earlier this week.

According to a news release, the crash took place around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at North U.S. Highway 1 and Hull Road.

[TRENDING: What to know about Biden’s COVID-19 strategy | 2021 Bike Week will happen| Florida no longer releasing overdue vaccine numbers]

The motorcyclist, identified as Timothy Daniel Hardie, of Palm Coast, was traveling southbound at the time of the crash, while the driver of a black vehicle was turning onto Hull Road, according to the release.

Hardie died at the scene, according to police. No one inside the black vehicle was injured in the crash.

The southbound lanes of North U.S. Highway 1 were shut down following the crash until about 8:30 p.m.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the crash or if the other driver will face charges, as the investigation is ongoing.