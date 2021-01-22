Crash on I-4 near Lee Road causes major traffic jam into Orlando

A crash is causing a major traffic jam into downtown Orlando.
The wreck was reported Friday morning on I-4 west near Lee Road.
Details about the crash are not known, but video from a traffic camera showed at least one vehicle overturned.
As of 7 a.m., cars were at a standstill from Lee Road to Maitland.
Trooper Steve said anyone who can exit at Maitland Boulevard could then use State Road 434 or U.S. 17-92 as alternate routes.
