Will your house shake again? Navy to continue bombing in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Did you hear loud booms and feel your house shake Thursday? Turns out, it was caused by the Navy dropping bombs during training in Central Florida.

Residents across Seminole and Orange counties called 911 about the “booms” and posted questions on Facebook groups looking for answers.

More booms and shaking are possible Friday and through the weekend as the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville continues to conduct live and inert bomb training at Pinecastle Range Complex in the Ocala National Forest.

According to the facilities schedule, bombing was scheduled to take 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24

The range complex is about 2 miles west of the Camp Ocala campgrounds and near several hiking trails.

It’s common for F-18 jet fighters and other Navy aircraft to drop bombs in the middle of the range.

The explosions and loud noises may push wildlife out of the forest and onto nearby roads.

“Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bear-wise measures,” officials warn.

Anyone who has a noise complaint is asked to call the Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility in Jacksonville at 800-874-5059.

