WATCH LIVE: Mystery booms rattle homes in Sanford area as smoke fills air

SANFORD, Fla. – Houses shook in Seminole County on Thursday after “booms” were reported in the area.

Seminole County Fire said it received several 911 calls from residents reporting “booms” in the Sanford area.

The fire department said the booms are likely related to construction taking place in nearby Volusia County near the I-4 bridge over St. Johns River. The agency has not been dispatched to any incidents, officials said.

Seminole County Fire said smoke in the area is not related to the booms but is from a controlled burn in Sanford.

Radar detected smoke from the Astor Farms area blowing over Lake Monroe .

Radar imaging shows smoke near Astor Farms/Lake Monroe with smoke blowing over Lake Monroe after loud booms were reported Thursday, Jan. 21, 2020. (WKMG 2020)

