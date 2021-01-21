Florida Capitol building closed due to bomb threat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida’s Capitol building has been shut down after a bomb threat was made overnight.

According to officials, out of an abundance of caution the Capitol is being closed to employees until 9 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities said the complex was searched by law enforcement, and explosive-detecting dogs were brought in to check the building.

As of 7 a.m., no explosive devices were found and nothing suspicious had been identified.

Officials have been on high alert since state capitols were targeted with threats of violence since an insurrection at the U.S Capitol on Jan. 6.