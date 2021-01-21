Driver speeding through red light causes fatal crash in Titusville, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A speeding driver who ran through a red light caused a crash that killed a 48-year-old man Wednesday night, according to the Titusville Police Department.

Police said Ronnie Dale Huggins Jr. was driving a gold 2006 Buick Lucerne around 10:30 p.m. when he ran a red light at the intersection of South Washington Avenue and Cheney Highway. His vehicle collided with a silver 2001 Ford Mustang that was trying to make a left turn northbound on South Washington Avenue from Cheney Highway.

The Mustang driver, 48-year-old Jonathan Edward Duff, was ejected during the crash, records show. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Huggins, 33, was also taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Charges are pending against him.

Police said no one else was injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.