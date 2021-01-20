2 hospitalized after deputy-involved crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after a crash involving an Orange County patrol vehicle.

The crash happened around just after 11 a.m. at the busy intersection of Colonial Drive and Econlockhatchee Trail in Union Park. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved two vehicles.

Lt. Kim Montes from the Florida Highway Patrol said the deputy had her lights and siren on while going through the intersection and the other vehicle failed to yield and hit the right side of the patrol vehicle.

The deputy was unconscious for a short time and taken to a hospital. The other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was also hospitalized.

Orange County deputy hurt in crash (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Sky 6 flew over the scene where Orange County sheriff’s deputies were seen working the crash. The top portion of the patrol vehicle appeared to be completely torn off, with the shattered glass surrounding the patrol vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

Check back with ClickOrlando.com for updates.