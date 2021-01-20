2 killed when rebar pierces windshield in I-75 crash, Florida troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman were killed and another passenger was critically injured Tuesday night in a rear-end crash on I-75 in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 8:28 p.m. on I-75 south near U.S. Highway 27.

The FHP said a van was traveling behind a tractor-trailer when it collided into some rebar that was hanging out of the back of the trailer. The rebar went through the van windshield, dragging the vehicle until the big rig came to a stop, troopers said.

The man driving the van and an 80-year-old woman, both of Pennsylvania, died in the crash, the FHP said. Another passenger, an 82-year-old Pennsylvania man, suffered critical injuries, according to an FHP report. All three were wearing seat belts, the report stated.

The big rig driver was not injured, troopers said.

I-75 south was closed in the area while the FHP investigated the wreck.