Hit-and-run driver leaves front bumper at crash scene in Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are looking for the driver of a blue Ford Focus after a hit-and-run crash with a motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider was badly hurt in the crash, police said.

The wreck happened Wednesday at the intersection of Ora Street and North Peninsula Drive.

Hit-and-run crash in Daytona Beach (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The hit-and-run driver left behind the front bumper of their car at the scene, which is from a 2012, 2013 or 2014 Ford Focus, according to investigators.

Police have not said what led up to the crash. The victim’s name has not been released.

Hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Ora Street and North Peninsula Drive (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Ofc. Henry Fulcher at 386-671-5372.