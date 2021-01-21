Hit-and-run driver leaves front bumper at crash scene in Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are looking for the driver of a blue Ford Focus after a hit-and-run crash with a motorcycle.
The motorcycle rider was badly hurt in the crash, police said.
[TRENDING: What to know about Biden’s COVID-19 strategy | 2021 Bike Week will happen| Florida no longer releasing overdue vaccine numbers]
The wreck happened Wednesday at the intersection of Ora Street and North Peninsula Drive.
The hit-and-run driver left behind the front bumper of their car at the scene, which is from a 2012, 2013 or 2014 Ford Focus, according to investigators.
Police have not said what led up to the crash. The victim’s name has not been released.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Ofc. Henry Fulcher at 386-671-5372.