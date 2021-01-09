Troopers search for driver who fled after fatal hit-and-run in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 55-year-old man died Friday after what authorities say was a fatal hit and run.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened near Hiawassee Road and Coral Cove Road just after 11:30 p.m.

Troopers said a Ford Fusion was driving south on Hiawassee Road while the man was attempting to cross.

The Sedan stuck the man, leaving him in the southbound lanes, troopers said.

The Fusion left the scene before authorities arrived.

Following the crash, a Toyota Camry stopped and the driver used their hazard lights to shield the man from oncoming traffic.

While the vehicle was stopped, a PT Cruiser failed to stop and stuck the Camry. The force of the crash caused the Camry to run over the man, who was still on the roadway.

Troopers said the man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the car that fled the crash is asked to contact Crimeline by calling 407-737-2213.

Investigators found parts belonging to the vehicle and believe it to be a 2007-2009 silver/grey Ford Fusion with heavy front end damage.