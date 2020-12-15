Woman arrested in Sanford hit-and-run crash that left man seriously injured, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – Police announced Monday that an arrest was made in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a man seriously injured on Dec. 3.

Sanford Police Department officials said officers responded to the crash just south of the intersection at French Avenue and 25th Street just after 8 p.m.

Police determined a man was trying to cross French Avenue when a vehicle struck him and didn’t stop. He was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators said they learned through witness statements that Jenna Cetto, 25, was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. After striking the pedestrian, she didn’t stop because she didn’t have a valid driver’s license, and may have had illegal substances in the vehicle, according to police.

Jenna Cetto, 25 (Sanford Police Department)

Officers found Cetto Monday and interviewed her. Following the interview, she was arrested and charged with one count of hit and run - failing to remain at a crash involving serious injury and one count of driving without a license - causing death or serious injury with a vehicle.

Cetto was taken to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact police at 800-423-8477.