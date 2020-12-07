Mini Cooper sought in Sanford hit-and-run

SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford police on Monday said they’re searching for a driver and vehicle in a hit-and-run crash that left a man seriously injured.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Thursday just south of French Avenue and 25th Street.

Police said the man was crossing eastbound French Avenue when a northbound car struck him. The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The driver drove away without rendering aid, police said.

Based on witnesses and debris at the scene, the vehicle was a dark Mini Cooper. The car likely has front-end damage and is missing its driver’s side mirror, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Sanford police or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.