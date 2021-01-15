Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in northwest Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 55-year-old bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in northwest Orlando on Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said around 2:40 p.m., a vehicle described as a red ’90s model Jeep Cherokee was going north on Pine Hills Road in the left turn lane.

A bicycle with a motor was heading south on Pine Hills Road in the bike lane.

A sedan was stopped at the light on Balboa Road.

Investigators said the person driving the Jeep attempted to make a left turn onto Balboa Road and went into the direct path of the bicyclist.

FHP said the front of the bicycle hit the right side of the jeep.

The driver of the Jeep is accused of leaving the scene and hitting the sedan while leaving the area, according to troopers.

Investigators said the Jeep has damage on the right side.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crimeline at 407-737-2213.