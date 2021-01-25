Former Haines City cop crashed into mailbox while driving drunk, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A former Haines City Police Department officer crashed his vehicle into a mailbox while he was driving drunk on Saturday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said David Arkuszeski, 28, crashed around 12:15 a.m. on Berkley Road in Auburndale, causing damage to his vehicle’s windshield and passenger side mirror.

Records show Arkuszeski smelled of alcohol, was slurring his words and was swaying when he tried to stand.

Blood alcohol tests performed at the Polk County Jail yielded results of 0.125 and 0.126, according to a news release. The legal limit for blood alcohol content in Florida is .08%.

Deputies said Arkuszeski recently resigned from the Haines City Police Department.

He’s facing charges of DUI with property damage and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

He has since been released from jail after posting bond.