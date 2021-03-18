2 drivers killed in head-on crash in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Two drivers were killed Thursday in a nearly head-on crash in Sumter County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The double fatal wreck was reported around 4:48 p.m. on State Road 50 near County Road 721.

The FHP said a 59-year-old Leesburg man was driving a pickup truck west on S.R. 50 and entered the eastbound lane, colliding into another pickup truck.

The driver of the second truck, a 58-year-old Clermont man, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The Leesburg man was taken to a hospital and later died, according to an FHP report.

Both men were wearing seat belts, trooper said.