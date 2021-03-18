2 Orlando police officers seriously injured in wrong-way crash

Two Orlando police officers were injured in a wrong-way crash.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Three men, including two Orlando police officers, were injured early Thursday in a two-vehicle wrong-way crash, authorities said.

The crash happened on Princeton Street near John Young Parkway.

Orlando police tweeted that all three victims were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the officers were traveling in a cruiser when they were struck by the wrong-way driver. No other details about the crash have been released.

Princeton Street is closed from John Young Parkway to Texas Avenue.

“Drivers, please seek alternate routes,” police tweeted.

