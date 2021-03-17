Overturned camper causing backups on I-4 in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An overturned pickup truck hauling a camper is causing backups on westbound I-4 in Seminole County.
The crash took place Wednesday afternoon at Exit 101BA to State Road 417 and County Road 46A.
Traffic cameras showed three right lanes were blocked following the crash, causing backups all the way to before Exit 104. Video from Sky 6 shows traffic was able to get by on the left shoulder.
Details on what caused the crash and whether anyone was hurt have not been released.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.