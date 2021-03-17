Overturned camper causing backups on I-4 in Seminole County

An overturned pickup hauling a camper is causing backups on westbound I-4 in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An overturned pickup truck hauling a camper is causing backups on westbound I-4 in Seminole County.

The crash took place Wednesday afternoon at Exit 101BA to State Road 417 and County Road 46A.

Traffic cameras showed three right lanes were blocked following the crash, causing backups all the way to before Exit 104. Video from Sky 6 shows traffic was able to get by on the left shoulder.

Sky 6 over an overturned pickup truck and camper on i-4 in Seminole County (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Details on what caused the crash and whether anyone was hurt have not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

