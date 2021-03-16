2 killed in three-vehicle crash in Volusia County

The FHP says two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash near DeLand.

DeLAND, Fla. – Two people were killed Tuesday morning in a three-vehicle crash in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported around 7:10 a.m. on New York Avenue at DeLand Crossing Boulevard, east of DeLand.

The FHP said two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from Sky 6 showed a white van and two cars crashed into each other.

Westbound lanes of New York Avenue, which is also State Road 44, are closed in the area. Drivers can use Prevatt Avenue as an alternate route, according to Trooper Steve.

No other details have been released.