Motorcyclist found on side of road following fatal Ormond Beach crash

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist was found on the side of the road following a fatal crash in Ormond Beach, according to police.

Police said passing drivers found Periat Florentin, 42, of Ormond Beach, off the roadway in the 300 block of Airport Road shortly before 1 a.m. Monday.

First responders pronounced Florentin dead at the scene of the crash. Police said no one else was involved.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the police department.